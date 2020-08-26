Police: Meth found in vehicle following high-speed chase

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Police say they found a large amount of methamphetamine in the vehicle of a Minot man who led officers on a high-speed chase in northwestern North Dakota.

The pursuit started in Berthold on Highway 2 Tuesday after the driver sped away from a traffic stop for a minor offense, according to police.

The suspect at times drove into the oncoming traffic lane before the chase ended about 15 miles (24 kilometers) away in Burlington, officials said.

The driver and a female passenger fled from the vehicle along a river bank.

The 36-year-old woman was found hiding in the brush and was arrested. While a large amount of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, according to officials, Ward County Jail staff said they saw the woman flushing drugs down a toilet, the Minot Daily News reported. Police did not say how much methamphetamine was seized.

The 40-year-old driver is wanted for fleeing from law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and other charges. The woman is being held for possession of methamphetamine and bringing drugs into a correctional facility.