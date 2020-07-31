Police: Man with gun fleeing stop injured when officer shots

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man fled an Omaha traffic stop while carrying a gun and suffered a minor injury when an officer shot at him, police said.

Omaha police said the incident happened Thursday evening in north Omaha, when an officer stopped a car, and then called for backup to search the car after smelling marijuana. When the backup officer arrived, a man who was passenger in the car ran from the scene with his hand tucked close to his abdomen, police said.

The officers on the scene gave chase and said the man — later identified as 22-year-old Marcel Turner — refused commands to show his hands. Police said shots were fired, but it was unclear whether Turner fired a gun.

Turner was later found in a backyard and arrested, police said, and a handgun was found near. Police said during the chase, several people in the area of the chase called 911 to report a man holding a gun and running through yards, and police said they also have surveillance video showing Turner holding a gun while running. Investigators said Marcel, who suffered a minor wound on his ear where a bullet grazed him, later admitted during questioning that the gun was his.

The officers, who were not identified, have been placed on administrative leave, police said.