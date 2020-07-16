Police: Man who killed Bothell officer claimed self-defense

SEATTLE (AP) — A man arrested in the fatal shooting of a suburban Seattle police officer claimed he fired in self-defense to keep his car, gun and marijuana from being seized, court documents filed Wednesday said.

Henry Eugene Washington, 37, did not appear in court for an initial hearing Wednesday, but he was represented by a defense attorney, the county prosecutor's office said in an email. Jail officials reported that he was medically unavailable for the hearing; further information about his condition was not immediately available.

King County District Judge Joe Campagna ordered Washington held without bail for investigation of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, vehicular assault and attempting to elude. The King County prosecutor's office intends to file charges Friday, said spokesman Casey McNerthney.

The lawyer who represented Washington, Amy Parker, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The shooting occurred Monday night after two officers in a marked Bothell police car tried to pull over a black sedan without license plates, Snohomish County Sheriff's Detective David Fontenot wrote in a probable cause statement filed in court.

The driver fled, striking a pedestrian on a scooter and crashing through a median before coming to a stop. According to the probable cause statement, as the patrol car pulled up, Washington hustled around the front to its driver's side and shot into the vehicle.

A witness told investigators that the shooter shouted “Come on, pig" repeatedly as he fired, Fontenot wrote.

Officer Jonathan Shoop, who was training after joining Bothell police just over a year ago, was struck in the head and killed, the statement said. A bullet also grazed the head of the officer who was training him, Mustafa Kumcur, who was treated and released from Harborview Medical Center early Tuesday.

Kumcur's gun also appeared to have been struck by a bullet; the rear sight was damaged, indicating it was hit as the officer raised it to return fire, Fontenot wrote.

Police hunted for the suspect for almost six hours, saying they were searching for a man who was armed and wearing a gray tank top and baggy sweatpants. They finally found and arrested him on a nearby rooftop where he had been hiding, they said.

Washington, who is listed as homeless in court documents, called the Junction City, Kansas, police department during the manhunt, identified himself and confessed to the shooting, saying he did it in self-defense, the detective wrote. It wasn't immediately clear why he called the department in Kansas, but police there alerted authorities in Washington state about it and provided investigators a recording of the call.

Washington also spoke with detectives following his arrest, confirming what he told the Junction City police, Fontenot wrote.

“Washington described his actions in defense of himself against law enforcement taking his vehicle, marijuana and firearm,” the detective wrote.

The pedestrian who was run over suffered a broken leg, he said.