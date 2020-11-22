Police: Man wanted for questioning in fatal Roswell shooting

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police in Roswell are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting.

They said the body of 43-year-old John Halfmann was found in a shed in the backyard of an east Roswell residence about 4:00 a.m. Friday.

A man who had been living in the shed reported finding the body.

Police said 36-year-old Manuel Villarreal is wanted for questioning in connection with Halfmann’s death.