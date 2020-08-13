Police: Man stabbed, burned teenager to death in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man was charged Thursday with murder and manslaughter in the killing of a teenager who authorities say was stabbed and set on fire in the Bronx.

Adones Betances, 22, was arrested in connection with the attack on Wednesday afternoon that killed 18-year-old Winston Ortiz, police said.

Police responded to a 911 call at an apartment building near Yankee Stadium and found Ortiz unconscious with multiple stab wounds and burns on his body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Ortiz suffered burns on about 90 percent of his body and was stabbed once in the chest and twice in the back, police said.

Police said they believe the attack was related to Ortiz's relationship with Betances' sister.

It wasn't immediately clear if Betances has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.