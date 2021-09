OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a man was killed and a woman injured in a late-night shooting outside a midtown Omaha mall that was the scene of a mass shooting in 2007.

The latest shooting at Westroads Mall happened around 11 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the mall, police said. Arriving officers found a man and a woman who had been shot.