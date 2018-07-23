Police: Man injured when tree falls on him during storm

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two people were injured when a tree fell on them during a thunderstorm in Florida.

Ormond Beach police spokesman Keith Walker told news outlets that 56-year-old James Allen was taken to a hospital for treatment on Sunday afternoon. He says Wlaker and another person were unloading furniture from a truck in the driveway when the tree fell.

The second person suffered minor injuries.

Neighbor Heather Marz tells WESH-TV in Orlando that she heard the tree crashing down and heard Allen yelling for help. She called 911 and performed CPR until rescuers arrived.