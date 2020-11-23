Police: Man fired flare into fuel-soaked car near station

DENVER (AP) — A man was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment and arson on Sunday after firing a flare gun into his car, which was holding items soaked with gasoline, outside a Denver police station, police said.

Nothing ignited but police were investigating whether Derick Smialek, 37, intended to trigger an explosion, department spokesperson Christine Downs said Monday.

According to a probable cause statement explaining why Smialek was arrested, police said surveillance cameras showed Smialek at first pacing around his car parked outside the station before firing the flare gun. He also went into the station near downtown and made comments to officers, according to the document, but his statements were redacted.

Police said Smialek has several previous felony convictions which bar him from having weapons that can fire explosive cartridges, including a flair gun, so he was also being held on a suspicion of being a previous offender in possession of a weapon. Smialek was in jail on Monday and it was not clear if he has a lawyer representing him yet.