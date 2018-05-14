Police: Man dies after being trapped under car at auto shop

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say an auto shop employee died after he was trapped underneath a car that he was working on.

Police say the man was working under a vehicle at the Alex Auto Shop on Sunday afternoon when the vehicle fell on him.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the man was pronounced dead.

Las Vegas police Lt. Grant Rogers says authorities have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate.

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com