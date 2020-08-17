Police: Man arrested at Des Moines airport after gun found

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man was arrested this weekend at the Des Moines International Airport after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag, police and federal authorities said.

The incident happened Sunday, the Des Moines Register reported. Nine bullets were found in the gun, including a round in the chamber, according to Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein. The man was arrested by Des Moines police and faces a weapons charge, Farbstein said in a news release.

It was the third loaded firearm found by TSA agents in Des Moines this year, the release said. Twelve loaded guns were found at the airport last year,

No guns are allowed in carry-on luggage on commercial flights. Guns must be packed in a hard-sided case, unloaded and placed in checked bags before flights.