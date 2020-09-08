Police: Man arrested after taking child, high-speed chase

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they've arrested a man after he abducted a 4-year-old boy and led them on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police tried to pull over the driver on Sunday on I-64.

Police in Norfolk said they had asked for the help of Virginia State Police in finding a suspect in an abduction case. State police said they encountered a Toyota traveling faster than 100 mph.

Police said the driver lost control and the vehicle crashed in New Kent County. The driver, armed with a knife and carrying the child, fled into the woods, police said.

State police said troopers were able to persuade the man to put down the knife. The man was taken into custody, and the child was returned to his mother.

The suspect's name has not been released. Police have not revealed his relationship to the child.