Police: Man arrested after injuring 3 in head-on collision

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have arrested a man involved in a head-on collision in late September that injured three people after investigators believe he was speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol during the crash.

John C. Clifford, 39, of Battle Ground was arrested Wednesday on charges of vehicular assault, The Columbian reported. He was booked into the Clark County Jail.

The Clark County sheriff’s office said Detective Ryan Preston found that Clifford was drunk driving and going faster than the posted 50-mph (80-kph) speed limit on a rural road in southwest Washington state, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Portland.

Clifford was traveling south in a Chevrolet coupe when he crossed over the centerline of the road and struck a Nissan SUV driven by Lori Anchors, 61, the sheriff’s office said. Two children were in the car with Anchors.

Clifford was taken to a hospital by helicopter, while Anchors and the two children were taken by ambulance.

It was not immediately known if Clifford has a lawyer.