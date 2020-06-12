Police: Man accused of theft in bogus armed robbery report

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 29-year-old Fargo man after police determined that a reported armed robbery at a West Fargo sandwich shop never happened.

Cameron Starr is charged with conspiracy to commit theft for the Tuesday night incident at Jimmy John's. Charges have not been filed against the person who reported the crime.

West Fargo police were told a man with a handgun demanded money and got away with cash from the safe. Authorities have not said whether either person worked at the shop.

Starr is also charged with driving under suspension. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.