Police: Indiana bus stop crash driver didn't recognize bus

This undated photo provide by the Indiana State Police shows Alyssa Shepherd. A 9-year-old girl and her twin 6-year-old brothers were struck and killed by a pickup truck as they crossed a northern Indiana road to board a school bus before sunrise Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, police said. A fourth child was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital. Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum said the pickup's driver, Shepherd, 24, of Rochester, Ind., was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus when arm signal device is extended, causing bodily injury. (Indiana State Police via AP) less This undated photo provide by the Indiana State Police shows Alyssa Shepherd. A 9-year-old girl and her twin 6-year-old brothers were struck and killed by a pickup truck as they crossed a northern Indiana road ... more Photo: AP

ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — A motorist whose pickup truck struck four children crossing a northern Indiana highway, killing three, told authorities she didn't realize a school bus headed in the opposite direction was stopped in front of her.

A court recording reveals 24-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester told an Indiana State Police detective she saw something with lights in front of her, but didn't recognize it as a school bus.

Another driver estimated Shepherd's speed at 45 mph. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

The crash Tuesday morning killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. The surviving child, unrelated to the siblings, is hospitalized with multiple injuries.

Shepherd is charged with reckless homicide. She's scheduled for an initial hearing Nov. 13 in Rochester, located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.