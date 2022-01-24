Police ID woman killed, man arrested in Bellevue shooting

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police in the Omaha suburb of Bellevue have identified a woman killed over the weekend in a shooting at her home, as well as her husband, who is accused of pulling the trigger.

Deyvonndra Jones, 40, died at a hospital after she was shot multiple times late Saturday night as the couple’s child slept upstairs, police said. Police called to the home found her riddled with bullets, including at least one gunshot wound to her head. She was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where she died.