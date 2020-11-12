Police ID man, woman killed in shooting in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Police have identified a man and woman fatally shot earlier this week in Ferguson in the same area where Michael Brown was fatally shot by a police officer six years ago.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said Articia Johnson, 18, of St. Louis County, and Corzelius Kent, 22, of St. Louis, were found mortally wounded late Monday at the Canfield Green Apartments, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Kent was pronounced dead at the scene. Johnson died later at a hospital. No arrests had been reported by Thursday morning.

Brown was 18 when he was fatally shot by Ferguson officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014, near the same apartment complex. The shooting set off months of protests and was a catalyst for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Wilson was eventually cleared of wrongdoing but resigned in November 2014.