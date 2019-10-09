Police ID man killed on Interstate 5 in Oregon last week

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, have identified a 41-year-old man as the pedestrian who was struck and killed last week while attempting to walk across Interstate 5.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Eric M. Tomlinson was killed Thursday about 6:48 p.m. on I-5 southbound, police said.

Officers say Tomlinson had a Wisconsin driver's license. According to public records, in January he provided a Northwest Portland homeless shelter as his address.

Tomlinson was reportedly trying to cross the freeway near the Fremont Bridge when he was hit by a semi-truck.

The truck driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police investigators.