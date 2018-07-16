Police: Human remains found on trail

CANTON, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut say human remains have been discovered along a walking trail.

Canton Police Sgt. Derek Messier tells WFSB-TV a man's body was discovered Sunday afternoon near a wooded along the Red Fox Run in town. Messier says it appeared the person had been deceased for some time because of cold weather clothing found at the site.

Police haven't identified the victim. No wallet for ID was found. Police say the death doesn't appear to be suspicious.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the death.

___

Information from: WFSB-TV, http://www.wfsb.com