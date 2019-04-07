https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Police-Female-pedestrian-fatally-struck-by-car-13748476.php
Police: Female pedestrian fatally struck by car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Metro Police say officers were called to the scene about 10 a.m. Sunday.
An unidentified woman was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Police say no other details are immediately available.
