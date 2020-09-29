FBI: Missing northern NY couple found safe

MOIRA, N.Y. (AP) — A northern New York town highway superintendent and his wife who were the subject of a search in the U.S. and Canada have been safely recovered, the FBI said Tuesday evening.

James A. Helm Sr., 76, and Sandra L. Helm, 70, of the Franklin County town of Moira were reported missing Monday and authorities believed they could be in danger, the FBI said. The agency later said they had been found. No further details were released.

Moira is about 20 miles south of the Canadian border and authorities in Quebec were also involved in the investigation.

Moira Town Supervisor Justus Martin said concerns were raised after Helm didn’t show up Monday morning for his job as town highway superintendent.