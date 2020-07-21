Police: Driver who killed man in wheelchair was drunk

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with driving drunk when he struck and killed a man in a wheelchair last weekend had been accused of operating under the influence of alcohol four previous times, prosecutors said.

David Bowering, 78, of Quincy was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing at his arraignment Monday on charges including fifth offense drunken driving and vehicular homicide. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.

Bowering struck and killed James Bouchie, 72, as he crossed a Quincy street in his wheelchair at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

One witness told police that Bowering hit Bouchie and then put his car in reverse, and ran him over again. Bowering got out of his car, checked on the victim, then tried to drive away, but was detained by a bystander, according to police.

Bouchie was taken in an ambulance to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Messages seeking comment were left with Bowering's attorney.

He is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing on Friday.