Police: Driver found parked, asleep on I-93 drags troopers

HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — A driver found parked and asleep in the middle of Interstate 93 is accused of dragging troopers with his SUV after he woke up, New Hampshire State Police said.

Police received multiple reports of the parked vehicle with no lights on in a southbound lane in Hooksett shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday. They found a man slumped over in the driver's seat, with the vehicle still running.

Troopers said they tried to wake up the driver. They said he eventually got into a struggle with them, briefly dragging them before he was removed from the SUV. The troopers said they used a stun gun on him.

They arrested Quincy Suh Ambe, 28, of Lowell, Massachusetts, on charges of reckless conduct by use of a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest. Ambe was released on personal recognizance bail with a court date to be determined.

A phone number couldn't be found for Ambe, and it wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.