Police: Dog fatally mauls 1-month-old Indiana boy in home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A 1-month-old boy was fatally mauled by a dog inside a northwestern Indiana home after the infant's teenage brother separated that dog and a second canine that had been fighting, police said.

A Lafayette police officer had to shoot the dog, a pit bull-terrier mix, to render medical aid to the dying infant after Saturday morning's attack in Lafayette, the Journal & Courier reported.

The infant, who police identified as Julian Connell, died at a hospital in the city located about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

Police said the baby's mother was at home when the pit bull mix began fighting with a beagle-mix dog in the house. The teenage brother separated the two dogs, and police said that's when the the pit bull mix attacked the infant.

Lafayette police Lt. Matt Gard said officers were investigating where the infant was located when he was attacked by the dog.

The two dogs had fought in the same room where officers found the pit bull mix standing over Connell. An officer fatally shot that dog to get to the boy and begin lifesaving aid, police said.