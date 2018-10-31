Police: Child riding in car injured by gunshot

TROY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a child was injured when the car he was riding in was struck by gunfire.

Troy Police Chief Dan DeWolf tells the Times Union of Albany the shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. DeWolf says the child was injured after being hit by flying glass when the vehicle's window shattered from a gunshot.

Police say the suspect fled in another car. It's unclear how many shots were fired.

No further details were available.

Information from: Times Union, http://www.timesunion.com