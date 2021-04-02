Police: California office attack that killed 4 wasn't random STEFANIE DAZIO and AMY TAXIN, Associated Press April 2, 2021 Updated: April 2, 2021 12:24 a.m.
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A gunman who killed four people, including a 9-year-old boy, in a rampage at a Southern California office building knew all the victims and his motive may have involved personal or business relationships, police said.
“This was not a random act of violence,” Lt. Jennifer Amat said Thursday of the attack at a building that housed small businesses in Orange, southeast of Los Angeles.
STEFANIE DAZIO and AMY TAXIN