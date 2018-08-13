https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Police-94-year-old-woman-struck-killed-while-13152195.php
Police: 94-year-old woman struck, killed while getting mail
SODUS, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York say a 94-year-old woman crossing the road to get her mail was struck and killed by a car.
New York State Police say Sodus resident Doris Richardson was crossing the road Saturday afternoon when she was hit. Authorities say the 47-year-old driver tried to swerve to avoid hitting Richardson, but was unable to do so.
Richardson was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Troopers are investigating.
