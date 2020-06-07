Police: 7-year-old boy shot and wounded at Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The shooting and wounding of a 7-year-old boy in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood is being investigated by police.

Albuquerque police said the shooting occurred at a home Saturday night.

They said family members rushed the boy to the hospital for treatment, but the child’s condition wasn’t immediately release.

Police also didn’t release the boy’s name or disclose how he was shot.