Police: 7 officers exposed to powdery drug, 2 hospitalized

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say seven Connecticut officers were exposed to a white powdery drug and two of them were hospitalized after a suspect threw a bag of suspected dope and it burst open during a search warrant raid.

The five Hartford officers and two state troopers raided a capital city apartment Thursday and the suspect tried to throw the bag out a window. But the window was closed and the bag burst open, filling the air with powder.

Detectives believe the powder was the powerful opioid fentanyl or heroin, or both.

A Hartford officer and a state trooper were brought to a hospital, while the other officers were monitored as a precaution. Officials said the officers became nauseous or light-headed, but all are expected to recover.

Two people were arrested.