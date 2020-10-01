Police: 4 NC A&T State University students shot off-campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Four North Carolina A&T State University students were wounded during a shooting off-campus Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Greensboro Police Spokesperson Ron Glenn said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. at an off-campus apartment complex, news outlets reported.

The school sent out an alert around 5:30 p.m.

Two victims were in critical condition and the others were stable.

All four victims are expected to survive, said Todd Simmons, the school's associate vice chancellor for University Relations.

Two suspects were taken into custody but it's unclear whether they will face charges.

Information on the victims wasn't immediately release. Police said the investigation was ongoing.