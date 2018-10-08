Police: 2-year-old boy dies after falling in swimming pool

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a toddler has died after being pulled from a Connecticut swimming pool.

Officers responding to a 911 call regarding an unresponsive 2-year-old boy found the child at a home in Shelton at about 11 a.m. Monday.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the initial investigation indicates the boy was being cared for by a relative when he apparently wandered from the house and fell in the pool.

The boy lived in Shelton with his parents. His name was not made public.

The death remains under investigation.