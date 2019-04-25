Police: 2 people on motorcycle due in Torrington crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say two people on a motorcycle have died in a collision with a pair of passenger vehicles.

Torrington police say the motorcycle was traveling east on Route 4 at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when it crossed the double yellow line and hit the rear quarter panel of a pickup truck coming in the opposite direction. The truck driver first tried evasive actions.

The motorcycle than collided head-on with a westbound van.

A man and a woman on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names were not made public.

No one in the truck or van was hurt.

The crash is under investigation and autopsies are scheduled.