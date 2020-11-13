Police: 2 dead, 4 wounded in Florida area dogged by violence

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A shooting in Florida left two men dead and four others wounded Thursday night, the second fatal shooting in the area this week, police said.

Tampa police said officers were called to the scene around 8 p.m. on reports of several gunshots being heard in the area.

When they arrived, officers found two men dead at the scene. Four other adults were suffering from gunshots wounds and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Police didn't immediately identify the people who died.

Neighbors told police a group of young men regularly gathered in front of the home to play games together but neighbors said they heard unknown voices at the house before the shooting.

This was the second shooting in the area this week. On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office found eight people, ages 17 to 36, suffering from gunshot wounds. A 36-year-old man later died at the hospital.

Tuesday's shooting happened 10 minutes from Thursday's shooting.

Hours after the more recent shooting Tampa City Council members met for a virtual news conference.

State Rep. Dianne Hart said she is calling for calm in community. She also asked parents to make sure their children are safe.

“I don’t know what else to ask other than to plead with you all. We’re better than this," Hart said. "Our community cannot continue with these daily shootings. We’ve had some terrible, horrific shootings this past week.”

Anyone with information on either shooting was asked to contact authorities.