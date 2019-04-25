Police: 1 person killed in Connecticut barn collapse

BETHANY, Conn. (AP) — Authorities in Connecticut say one person has been killed in a barn collapse.

State police say troopers responded to the town of Bethany just before 9 a.m. Thursday for reports of a collapse.

Bethany Resident State Trooper David Merriam says the body of a man was recovered from inside the remnants of the barn and taken to the medical examiner's office. No name was released.

Police say the barn dates to the early 20th century but was undergoing renovations and two construction workers were at the scene.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has sent an inspector to the site.

The barn is located on a 2.2-acre parcel listed for sale.