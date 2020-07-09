Police: 1 of 2 men injured in east Wichita shooting has died

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — One of two men injured in an east Wichita shooting earlier this week has died, police said Thursday.

Broderick Lloyd, 20, died Wednesday at a Wichita hospital, police said. Lloyd and a 21-year-old man were shot around 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to police reports.

Officers called to the scene of the shooting found Lloyd in a wrecked vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the other man, who had been taken to a hospital by private vehicle, also suffered several gunshots. He is expected to recover.

The men were shot as they rode in the eastbound lanes of Kellogg Street, Officer Kevin Wheeler said.

Police have not made any arrests and say they have no suspects, but Wheeler said police don’t believe the shooting was random.