‘Point-in-time’ census counts unhoused Frederick residents ANGELA ROBERTS, The Frederick News-Post Jan. 29, 2022
1 of5 Jason Daugharthy, center, is interviewed by Joe Keen, a certified peer recovery specialist with Street Safe, near East South Street in Frederick, Md., on Jan. 26, 2022. Frederick's Department of Housing and Human Services conducted their annual point-in-time survey of people experiencing homelessness around Frederick. (Katina Zentz/The Frederick News-Post via AP) Katina Zentz/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Clothes lay outside to dry outside of Jason Daugharthy's tent in Frederick, Md., on Jan. 26, 2022. Staff members of Frederick's Department of Housing and Human Services conducted a point-in-time survey of people experiencing homelessness around Frederick. (Katina Zentz/The Frederick News-Post via AP) Katina Zentz/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Jason Daugharthy stands outside of a tent near East South Street in Frederick, Md., on Jan. 26, 2022. Frederick's Department of Housing and Human Services conducted their annual point-in-time survey of people experiencing homelessness around Frederick. (Katina Zentz/The Frederick News-Post via AP) Katina Zentz/AP Show More Show Less
FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Jason Daugharthy and Jodie Carol had company Wednesday afternoon.
As the couple’s dog yapped and whined away, Daugharthy unzipped the front flap of the tent where they live behind the Southern States Frederick Co-op on East South Street. He stepped out into the chilly air, cigarette dangling from his fingers, and offered handshakes to each of the outreach workers standing before him.
