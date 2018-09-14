Poetry, music events set in Kent

The Kent Memorial Library will play host its next “Evening of Poetry and Music” Sept. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The next event will be held Dec. 1 at the Main Street library.

Poet and photographer Karen Chase will serve as hostess.

All poets are welcome to participate. Individuals can read their own work or read a favorite poem.

Musicians and singers are also welcome.

Depending on the number of readers, attendees may be able to read from one to five or more poems.

Everyone will be given an opportunity to read which, will be followed by a musical interlude and refreshments and then, if there is time, a second round of poetry and music will be offered.

For more information, or individuals who are interested in reading or performing, call Chase at 860-927-4146 or email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net,

Individuals can also call the library at 860-927-3761 for more information,,