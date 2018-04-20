https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Poetry-music-event-slated-in-Roxbury-12843090.php
Poetry, music event slated in Roxbury
Published 12:00 am, Friday, April 20, 2018
Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will play host to an afternoon of poetry and music April 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Five award-wining poets and one singer-songwriter will present their work at the South Street library.
The free event is a part of Voices of Poetry, a series of poetry events organized by poet Neil Silberblatt.
Participating poets will include Cynthina Brakett-Vincent, George Guida, Adam Hughes, John Paul O’Connor, John Surowiecki and Rick Drost.
Voices of Poetry was founded by poet and poetry activist Neil Silberblatt.
Since 2012, VOP has presented a series of poetry events in the region.
