Poetry, music event slated in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will play host to an afternoon of poetry and music April 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Five award-wining poets and one singer-songwriter will present their work at the South Street library.

The free event is a part of Voices of Poetry, a series of poetry events organized by poet Neil Silberblatt.

Participating poets will include Cynthina Brakett-Vincent, George Guida, Adam Hughes, John Paul O’Connor, John Surowiecki and Rick Drost.

Voices of Poetry was founded by poet and poetry activist Neil Silberblatt.

Since 2012, VOP has presented a series of poetry events in the region.