Poetry, music event slated in Roxbury

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will play host to an afternoon of poetry and music April 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Five award-wining poets and one singer-songwriter will present their work at the South Street library.

The free event is a part of Voices of Poetry, a series of poetry events organized by poet Neil Silberblatt.

Participating poets will include Cynthina Brakett-Vincent, George Guida, Adam Hughes, John Paul O’Connor, John Surowiecki and Rick Drost.

Brakett-Vincent, a Pushcart Prize nominee who has published/edited “The Aurorean” poetry journal since 1995, has had her poetry and nonfiction appeared in the United States and abroad.

Her most recent co-edited book is “Women on Poetry: Writing, Revising, Publishing and Teaching,” named “One of 100 Best Books for Writers” by Poets & Writers, and her most recent book of poetry is “Questions About Home.”

She offers poetry workshops focusing on inspiration and images in a variety of settings.

Guida is the author of eight books, including “The Peasant and the Pen: Men, Enterprise, and the Recovery of Culture in Italian American Narrative.”

He teaches English and creative writing at New York City College of Technology and Walden University, and co-edits 2 Bridges Review.

Hughes, the author of four full-length poetry collections, most recently “Allow the Stars to Catch Me When I Rise,” and “Deep Cries Out to Deep,” has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize.

He was born and raised in Lancaster, Ohio, where he lives with his wife and daughter.

He has worked as a pastor, a program director for individuals with disabilities, a bereavement coordinator for a hospice, and in drug and alcohol prevention.

O’Connor, a folk musician and a poet, has had his work published in dozens of literary magazines, has won the Associated Writer’s Program’s Prague Prize and had his poetry nominated twice for the Pushcart Prize.

His collection of poems, “Half the Truth,” won the Violet Reed Haas Prize for Poetry in 2015.

Surowiecki, who received his bachelor of arts degree in English from UConn and his master of arts degree in 1976, has worked as a journalist, copywriter, and teacher; and been a freelance writer since 1995.

His honors and awards include the Nilsen Prize for a First Novel, Encircle Publications Chapbook Contest, a finalist for the Mississippi Review Prize, the Pegasus Award for Verse Drama from Poetry Foundation and the Pablo Neruda Award from Nimrod International Journal.

Drost, who hails from Cambridge, Mass., has been writing songs since the late 1960s.

He has sung in small and large choruses and small acoustic folk groups, but since the early 2000s has been singing solo at open mikes, small clubs and coffeehouses, galleries and listening rooms in New England, the Midwest and the Southeast.

His first solo album of songs, “Turning the World,” was released in June 2017.

Voices of Poetry was founded by poet and poetry activist Neil Silberblatt.

Since 2012, VOP has presented a series of poetry events in the region.