Poetry, music event set in Kent

The Kent Memorial Library on Main Street will play host its next “Evening of Poetry and Music” Feb. 2 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Poet and photographer Karen Chase will serve as hostess.

All poets are welcome to participate. Musicians and singers are also welcome.

Individuals can read their own work or read a favorite poem. Depending on the number of readers, attendees may be able to read from one to five or more poems.

Everyone will be given an opportunity to read which, will be followed by a musical interlude and refreshments and then, if there is time, a second round of poetry and music will be offered.

For more information, or individuals who are interested in reading or performing, call Chase at 860-927-4146 or email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net. Individuals can also call the library at 860-927-3761.