Poetry, music event set in Kent
The Kent Memorial Library will play host its next “Evening of Poetry and Music” July 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Main Street library.
Individuals can read their own work or read a favorite poem, and musicians and singers are also welcome.
Everyone will be given an opportunity to read which, will be followed by a musical interlude and refreshments and then, if there is time, a second round of poetry and music will be offered.
For more information, or individuals who are interested in reading or performing, call 860-927-4146 or email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net.
