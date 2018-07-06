Poetry, music event set in Kent

The Kent Memorial Library will play host its next “Evening of Poetry and Music” July 7 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Main Street library.

Individuals can read their own work or read a favorite poem, and musicians and singers are also welcome.

Everyone will be given an opportunity to read which, will be followed by a musical interlude and refreshments and then, if there is time, a second round of poetry and music will be offered.

For more information, or individuals who are interested in reading or performing, call 860-927-4146 or email karen_chase@sbcglobal.net.