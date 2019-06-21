Poet to read works, sign books

Internationally acclaimed poet Susan Kinsolving will lead a reading and signing of her recently released book, “Peripheral Vision,” June 23 at 2 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington.

“Peripheral Vision,” Kinsolving’s fourth book of poems, explores the world from many points of view. She takes her readers to England, Hollywood, Wyoming, France, and Chile.

Books will be available to purchase and be signed, courtesy of Hickory Stick Bookshop.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.