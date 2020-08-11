Poeppel, Lipman to give book talk

Kent Memorial Library and House of Books will co-sponsor a conversation between Kent author Amy Poeppel and author Elinor Lipman Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

They will discuss Poeppel’s recently published book “Musical Chairs.”

“The book has many referrences to a small town in Litchfield County with a little red brick Library and many other Kent-like locations,” said Lucy Pierpont, Kent Memorial Library marketing and special events director. “I’m waiting to meet a character I might really know, but alas, I’ve only found composites.

”It’s a great book,” Pierpont said. “I don’t blame Parade Magazine for adding it to its list of some of the best new books for July 2020.”

For more information and RSVP, visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.