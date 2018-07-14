Podskoch to visit Bridgewater library

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present a program with author and historian Marty Podskoch July 14 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Podskoch will discuss his new book “Connecticut Civilian Conservation Corps Camps: History, Memories and Legacy” at the 62 Main St. South library.

This year is the 85th anniversary of the founding of the Civilian Conservation Corps.

he CCC began on March 31, 1933 with President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal program to relieve the poverty and unemployment of the Depression, workers built trails, roads, campsites, dams, stocked fish, built and maintained fire towers, observer’s cabins and telephone lines, fought fires, and planted millions of trees.

The CCC disbanded in 1942 due to the need for men in WW II.

Copies of the book will be available to purchase and be signed. Copies of his books on the Catskills and Adirondack mountains will also be available.