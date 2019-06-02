Podskoch to give talk at library

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will present a program with Marty Podskoch, author of “The Connecticut 169 Club: Your Passport and Guide to Exploring Connecticut,” June 8 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Podskoch will discuss his book, which navigates readers from out behind the blue screen, off the interstate and onto Connecticut backroads to meet and merge with neighbors and uncover curiosities tucked into the 169 towns and cities in the Nutmeg State.

The new book is a collective effort. Pocskoch recruited Connecticut writers, historians and officials, including Eileen Buchheit of the Bridgewater Historical Society and Chris Fisher, local historian and Burnham Library assistant director, each contributing a passage about their town's histories, haunts; food fixes and historic landmarks.

Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the Route 133 library.

For more information and RSVP, email cfisher@burnhamlibrary.org or call 860-354-6937.