Poarch Creeks offers $225 million for gaming exclusivity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is offering to pay the state $225 million for the exclusive right to operate casino games in Alabama.

The tribe unveiled a compact proposal that includes exclusivity, table games and two new north casino sites. The state would also receive a negotiated share of the revenue.

Poarch Tribal Chair Stephanie Bryan said the state has perpetual budget shortfalls and the revenue could fill needs in education and other areas.

The tribe projected it could boost state revenue by $1 billion including taxes and license fees. The proposal also includes a lottery.

Dog tracks have long fought any proposal to give the tribe a monopoly.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Kay Ivey said Ivey is open to recommendations but says it’s ultimately a question for legislators.