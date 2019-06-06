Plow crews clear Glacier National Park thoroughfare

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Crews plowing Glacier National Park's Going-to-the-Sun Road from the east and west sides have met near the middle, finishing the bulk of the snow removal project this year.

Officials say the crews on Wednesday broke through the "big drift," a site east of Logan Pass where snow depths reach between 40 and 80 feet (12 and 24 kilometers).

The spot on the 50-mile (80-kilometer) road is where the crews from the two sides usually meet. The teams met up two days earlier than they did last year.

The teams started clearing snow on April 1, using excavators to reduce the walls to a manageable level. They then used snowplows to clear the rest.

The park expects the road to reopen June 22.