Plenty of snow translated into strong New England ski season

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Northern New England resorts are coming off one of the strongest ski seasons in years, thanks to abundant snow and frigid temperatures.

Resorts in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine have all reported an increase in the numbers of skiers.

During the 2018-2019 season, 100,000 more people hit Granite State slopes than in the last season. Maine saw a total of 1.23 million visitors for a 12% increase, while Vermont saw 200,000 more visitors for an increase of 5% over the previous year. That puts the total number of skier and rider visits this past season in Vermont at more than 4 million, the most since the 2014-2015 season.

Resorts say a number of factors contributed to the crowded slopes, include ample snow that allowed for an extended season.