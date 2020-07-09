Playwrighting workshop under way

New Milford Public Library is offering a free, virtual playwriting workshop Mondays at 7 p.m. through Aug. 3.

The series, which began July 6, is led by Joseph Russo, whose award-winning plays have been developed at HBO Studios and throughout Connecticut.

The workshop will allow participants to develop their own 10-minute plays in a safe group environment where they will receive constructive feedback from their peers.

The final session will be devoted to hearing the finished plays read out loud, an important part of the developmental process.

The workshop is limited to eight local writers aged 16 and older and will meet via Zoom.

Registration is required by emailing jrusso@biblio.org.