Playhouse to hold auditions

The Sherman Playhouse will hold auditions Feb. 18-19 from 7 to 9 p.m. for its upcoming production of “The Graduates” by Buck Henry, Terry Johnson, Charles Webb ad Calder Willingham.

Call-backs, if required, will be held Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

The play, which will be directed by Susan Abrams, needs five males and six females ages 18 to 60.

Non-speaking roles are available.

This is the first play adaptation of the classic novel and cult film.

Actors will be asked to read from the script at auditions at the playhouse.

Rehearsals will be held Mondays through Thursdays, starting with one Sunday March 3 with the first table read, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

The play will be staged April 19-20, 26-28, May 3-5 and May 10-11.

For more information, email Abrams at snuzywaa5a@gmail.com.