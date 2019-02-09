Playhouse to hold auditions

The Sherman Playhouse will hold auditions Feb. 18-19 from 7 to 9 p.m. for its upcoming production of “The Graduates” by Buck Henry, Terry Johnson, Charles Webb ad Calder Willingham. Call-backs, if required, will be held Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

The play, which will be directed by Susan Abrams, needs five males and six females ages 18 to 60.

Non-speaking roles are available. Actors will be asked to read from the script at auditions at the playhouse at 5 Route 39 North.

Rehearsals will be held Mondays through Thursdays, starting with one Sunday March 3 with the first table read, from 7 to 9:30 p.m., while the play will be staged April 19-20, 26-28, May 3-5 and May 10-11.

For more information, email Abrams at snuzywaa5a@gmail.com.